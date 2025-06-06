2,446 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 381,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,355,000 after purchasing an additional 133,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

