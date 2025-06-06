Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

