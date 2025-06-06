Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,584,000 after buying an additional 2,353,268 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $132,405,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

