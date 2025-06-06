Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $495,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,546,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,007,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,366,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,006,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.