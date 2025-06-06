ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $32.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ACT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 14.5% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $32,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Oak Root LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $186.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.94 and a 200-day moving average of $185.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

