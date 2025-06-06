Enclave Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Enclave Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $53,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $326.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

