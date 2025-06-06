Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 44.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 34,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 107.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,074 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $279.80 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.59.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

