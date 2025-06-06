Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

