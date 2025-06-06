Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $35.38 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

