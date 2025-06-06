Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lessened by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

