Next Level Private LLC Acquires 107 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after buying an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,454,000 after buying an additional 428,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $605.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

