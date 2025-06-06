iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $403.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

