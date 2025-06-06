AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 539 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

