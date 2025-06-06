RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $216,340,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $139.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

