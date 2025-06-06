Next Level Private LLC Acquires 235 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $187.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.19.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

