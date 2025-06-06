Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 5.9% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,034,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

