Unique Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,013 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

