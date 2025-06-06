Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.64.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
