Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,734,000 after acquiring an additional 848,370 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.