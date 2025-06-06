KRS Capital Management LLC Has $528,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,643,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,964,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $484.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $500.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.29 and its 200-day moving average is $359.63.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $427.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

