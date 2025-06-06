iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $82.32 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

