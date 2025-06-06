Herbst Group LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.14, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $135.28.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

