Generali Investments Management Co LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enclave Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Fjell Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 803,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,934,000 after purchasing an additional 88,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

