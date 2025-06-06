Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 7,198 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.49 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.