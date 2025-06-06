Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,075,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,498,000 after purchasing an additional 738,756 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,116.12. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

