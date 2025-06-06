Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,926,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 206,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $273.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.41 and a one year high of $282.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.