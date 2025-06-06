Beacon Financial Group Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

