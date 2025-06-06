Oil Stocks To Research – June 5th

Procter & Gamble, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ServiceNow, Chart Industries, United States Steel, and Caterpillar are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, transportation, or marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value tends to move with changes in global oil prices, supply–demand balances, and geopolitical developments in oil-producing regions. Investors often use oil stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector’s performance and to hedge against inflationary pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.37. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $383.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,104,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,521,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.42. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $440.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $137.48. 2,774,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,524. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average is $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $6.18 on Thursday, reaching $1,018.92. 338,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $676.19 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $910.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $974.82. The firm has a market cap of $210.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.41.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,989,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.09. 713,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,791. The company has a market cap of $164.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.35. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

