Fulton Bank N.A. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $209.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $214.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $2,056,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,361,883.44. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,779 shares of company stock valued at $159,318,643 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

