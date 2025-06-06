Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 12,836 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

