Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires 842 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

