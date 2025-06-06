Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,039,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 689,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $53.89 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

