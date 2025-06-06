Generali Investments Management Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 528,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $70,104,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5%

ABT opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $141.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66. The company has a market cap of $232.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.