Prospect Financial Services LLC Invests $325,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

