Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Now – June 5th

Southern, Quanta Services, and WEC Energy Group are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate, distribute, or develop power from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the clean-energy sector’s growth potential and benefit from policy incentives aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Like all equities, their performance is influenced by factors such as technology advances, regulatory changes, and shifts in energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.36. 3,343,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Southern has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $361.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,053. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.01.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.25. 1,503,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,904. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

