Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 126 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $295.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.97. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $326.28. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

