Safeguard Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 113,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 80,208 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

