Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $259.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average of $205.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Insider Activity

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadcom stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

