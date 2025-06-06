Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.6% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.46.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.13.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

