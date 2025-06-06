Snider Financial Group Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Snider Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $403.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.