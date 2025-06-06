Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,160 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2%

CL stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

