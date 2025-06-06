Permanent Capital Management LP Has $9.81 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Permanent Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Permanent Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Permanent Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

