Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lessened by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

