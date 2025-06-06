Snider Financial Group Grows Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.62 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

