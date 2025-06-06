IAM Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 88.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Vistra by 349.5% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,532,240. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Trading Down 1.1%

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of VST stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

