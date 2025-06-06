Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

