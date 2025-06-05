GAMMA Investing LLC Has $28.50 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 41,658.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Medpace worth $28,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Medpace by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MEDP shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.30.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of MEDP opened at $312.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.17. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

