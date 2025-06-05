Whipplewood Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VTI opened at $293.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

