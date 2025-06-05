Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $129.50.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 11.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVTY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.