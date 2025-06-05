Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $75,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after acquiring an additional 488,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Raymond James by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after acquiring an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $145.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.77.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.